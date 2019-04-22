NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men were arrested on charges of felony evading arrest after leading investigators on separate chases on ATVs through Nashville on Sunday.
Ticaric Williams and Karon Benjamin were arrested after investigators were dispatched to the area of 28th Avenue North and Jefferson Street. Responding officers observed Williams riding a dirt bike without a license plate and Benjamin doing a wheelie on a white ATV that was unregistered.
When investigators attempted to stop Benjamin, he took off northbound on Jefferson Street. Benjamin was spotted again 15 minutes later driving south on Dickerson Pike and took off at a high rate of speed. Investigators followed Benjamin to a dead end street where he was taken into custody.
Williams also took off at a high rate of speed and was spotted again later at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Whites Creek Pike, leading police on a chase again. Williams was spotted a third time at a home on the 300 block of Oakview Drive where he surrendered to police.
A Metro Police helicopter followed both suspects and aided in their arrest.
