MARION COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a discovery of human remains in Marion County.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI agents along with authorities from several other agencies investigated a vehicle fire on Game Preserve Road in the Prentice Cooper State Forest on Thursday morning. Authorities found human remains inside the burnt vehicle.
Authorities have not yet identified the remains, but over the course of the investigation developed information indicating 22-year-olds Kaleb Cox of Hixson, TN and Johnbeth Charisse Holland of Huntsville, TN were involved in the incident.
Cox and Holland were arrested Thursday. Cox was charged with aggravated arson, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and vandalism. Holland was charged with accessory after the fact.
Both were booked into the Marion County Jail where they are currently being held without bond.
