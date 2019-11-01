NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire on Susannah Court at the Skyview Apartments in the Sylvan Heights area of West Nashville.
Metro Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators say that several families and children have been displaced as a result of the fire.
Officials are recommending everyone check their smoke detector batteries and use caution when turning on their heaters in these extreme temperatures.
This is a developing story and will be updated, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.