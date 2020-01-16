BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A two-alarm fire destroyed a home on Stonegate Place near I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. in Brentwood on Thursday morning.
According to fire officials on scene, one resident was home at the time of the fire and was not injured.
Investigators say a space heater was on an enclosed back porch near curtains and other decorations. The homeowner went inside briefly and while inside she heard a loud pop. When she came back out she saw flames. She tried to put out the fire but was unable to.
At last check, firefighters had the fire contained to the home and no other homes nearby were in any danger. A firefighter was taken to VUMC for high blood pressure unrelated to this incident.
