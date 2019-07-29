ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight shooting out of a car that led to a short chase of that car by investigators in Antioch.
According to investigators, officers were near Haywood Lane and Apache Trail overnight when they saw someone shooting a gun out of a car. When they tried to pull the car over, it sped away.
About a quarter mile away, the driver crashed the car at Hopedale Drive and Haywood Lane. Officers took two adults and three juveniles into custody from the car.
Investigators found a gun inside the car believed to have been used in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
