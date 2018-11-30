(WSMV) - TDOT is reporting two accidents on Interstate 65 blocking lanes both north and southbound in two different locations.
The first accident involved multiple vehicles northbound at Exit 71 Concord Road in Brentwood, blocking left lanes. It is estimated this crash would be clear by 7 p.m.
The second accident blocked right lanes on I-65 southbound at Exit 78 Harding Place, that is expected to be clear by 9 p.m.
Details about both crashes are not immediately available. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
