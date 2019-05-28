PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSMV) - Two 6-year-old boys, both twins, were killed over the weekend in a deadly DUI crash in South Carolina. Their mother is charged with DUI.
According to local media outlets, officials said Dylan and Camryn Clark were in the back seat of their mother's BMW on Sunday night around 10 p.m. Their mother, 38-year-old Jennifer Lyn Knox, was driving on Highway 183 when she tried to pass a vehicle towing a boat and crashed head-on into a Kia heading south on the highway.
1 of 9
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Twin brothers Camryn (L) and Dylan (R) Clark, 6, were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Camryn Clark, 6, and his twin brother Dylan were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Camryn Clark, 6, and his twin brother Dylan were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Twin brothers Camryn (L) and Dylan (R) Clark, 6 - pictured with their dad Billy Clark - were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Camryn Clark, 6, and his twin brother Dylan were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Dylan Clark, 6, and his twin brother Camryn were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Dylan Clark, 6, and his twin brother Camryn were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Twin brothers Camryn (R) and Dylan (L) Clark, 6, were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Dylan Clark, 6, and his twin brother Camryn were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Twin brothers Camryn (L) and Dylan (R) Clark, 6, were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Camryn Clark, 6, and his twin brother Dylan were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Camryn Clark, 6, and his twin brother Dylan were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Twin brothers Camryn (L) and Dylan (R) Clark, 6 - pictured with their dad Billy Clark - were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Camryn Clark, 6, and his twin brother Dylan were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Dylan Clark, 6, and his twin brother Camryn were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Dylan Clark, 6, and his twin brother Camryn were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Twin brothers Camryn (R) and Dylan (L) Clark, 6, were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
Source: Pam Clark, Aunt
Dylan Clark, 6, and his twin brother Camryn were ejected and ultimately killed after the car their mother was driving crashed head-on into another on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County on May 26. Their mom, Jennifer Knox, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, among other charges.
The BMW reportedly overturned and slid down the highway on its roof, then hitting a culvert and overturning again. Officials say it was the second overturn that caused Knox and her two children to be thrown from the vehicle. Nobody in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.
The boys were instantly killed in the crash. Knox was airlifted to a local hospital and faces multiple charges including felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment, and seat belt/restraint violations.
The twins' aunt, Pamela Clark, spoke with News4 sister station FOX Carolina about the accident - saying the family is still in shock.
"It's all so shocking and heartbreaking," Clark said. "[They were] the sweetest little twins ever."
Knox remains hospitalized. Officials say upon release she will be transported to jail. The driver of the Kia involved in the crash was uninjured.
A GoFundMe has been started by the family of the two boys to cover funeral expenses. The father of the two boys will reportedly have the bodies sent back to Florida for funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.