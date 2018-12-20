Whether its a standoff, a crash, or a fire, Box 55 is there handing out hot chocolate when it's cold and cold water when it's hot.
"It's all volunteers. Nobody gets paid one single dime. If tonight there's a fire that comes in at 2 o'clock in the morning I got to get up and go," said Buck Dozier, the president of Box 55.
For 64 years the city paid for the truck's diesel fuel.
Then two years ago they were suddenly cut off.
"I said, 'well this is not right,'" said Metro District 12 Councilman Steve Glover.
Glover found out about it and he wasn't happy.
"I said, 'so let me get this straight. You're volunteering your time 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and the city is not even covering the fuel,'" said Glover.
Glover filed a resolution asking for $20,000 to pay for the gas.
He said the finance department told him Nashville doesn't have the money.
"We can do $275 million for a soccer stadium but we can't pay our police and our firefighters what we promised them," said Glover.
Tonight the Middle Tennessee-based Twice Daily has agreed to step in.
They plan to donate a year's worth of fuel as well as water and snacks so Box 55 can continue helping those who help you.
"Twice Daily, this is a Christmas gift beyond all Christmas gifts for the Box 55 Association," said Dozier.
