NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A new bar backed by Justin Timberlake will open its rooftop on Thursday night.
The Twelve Thirty Club, which is located at 550 Broadway across from Bridgestone Arena, will make its full debut this September.
The rooftop will be open at 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and at noon on Friday and Saturday. In addition, its 400-seat Supper Club will open on Sept. 28.
The management at Twelve Thirty Club is looking to hire more 160 people with lead servers guaranteed $2,000 per week. The bar said hourly kitchen employees could make up to $25/hour. To learn more about jobs at Twelve Thirty Club, click here.
