NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New studies are showing more children are being cyberbullied during the pandemic, and it's happening even earlier than teenage years.
Tweens — children ages 9 to 12 — are being bullied online, on social media and through gaming apps.
Dr. Justin Patchin, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center says new research shows one in five tweens have experienced it.
"It is affecting them in their daily lives in terms of how they feel about themselves, their relationships with their friends, their schoolwork,” Dr. Patchin said.
Dr. Patchin says it's not clear if cyberbullying has increased over the last few months.
But another new study found a 70 percent increase in hate speech between teens during online chats during the pandemic.
Dr. Patchin suggest parents take steps to empower their children when they see or experience cyberbullying.
He says parents should go online with their child to their hang out spaces, in a game or social media environment.
"Working together, for example, how to block somebody, how to report somebody, how to collect digital evidence, meaning like taking a screen shot or saving a chat conversation,” Dr. Patchin said. “It is something we certainly need to focus more on and take seriously"
For more information on reporting cyberbullying on all the most popular sites, apps and games, click here.
