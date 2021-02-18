NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is modifying its operations for this Friday the 19th. They tell us that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Nashville and Alvin C. York are canceled and will be rescheduled.
These TVHS clinics are closed:
- Charlotte Ave and Charlotte Ave Women’s Clinic (Nashville)
- Clarksville Dental
- DoverMaury County
- Meharry (Albion Street)
- Tullahoma
These clinics are closed but are open for virtual appointments:
- Clarksville
- Hopkinsville
The following clinics are seeing patients at the following times:
- Athens, Chattanooga, Roane (Harriman) and Pointe Center at 9 a.m. ET
- Bowling Green, Cookeville at 10 a.m. CT
- Nashville and Alvin C. York clinics are delayed to 10 a.m. CT
International Plaza, Gallatin, and McMinnville will open at 10:00 a.m.
They ask that employees report to work as scheduled, if possible. They suggest following TVHS on Facebook for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.