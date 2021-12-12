NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews from Tennessee Valley Authority and local power companies continue to work to restore electricity after tornadoes caused widespread damage across portions of western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee overnight Saturday.
TVA crews restored power to local power company connection points near Glasgow, KY, and Lexington, TN, on Sunday morning.
Lexington Electric System, which provides power to much of Decatur County, said it will be able to energize some lines after the TVA repairs. The system said Saturday it has learned it will take longer to restore power in Decatur County, southern Henderson County and the Saltillo area in Hardin County due to the extent of damage to TVA facilities. LES also said the North Industrial Park substation in Lexington was damaged and asks those who live north of Lexington to conserve electricity to keep the load down.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the following areas remained without power due to the storms and damages sustained with TVA and the North Industrial Park substation: Parts of north Henderson County, Scotts Hill area, Darden area, Saltillo area, Sardis area and all of Decatur County.
Decatur County Schools will be closed on Monday because of the ongoing power issues. The school system said that when power is restored, it will take time to re-heat the buildings.
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported 26,500 people across Tennessee are still without power. Boil water advisories remain in place for the West Tennessee communities of Dresden, Kenton and Samberg due to impacts to the water system.
As of Sunday morning, more than 30 TVA transmission lanes are down and 17 customer connection points are without service, mainly in Kentucky. At least 97 TVA power structures (towers and poles) are damaged.
In addition to TVA’s power transmission system, several local power companies have extensive damage to its power distribution systems. Both systems must be repaired to fully restore power to all areas.
Early Sunday morning, crews restored power to local power company connection points near Glasgow, KY, and Lexington, TN. Devastating tornados caused widespread damage in portions of western Kentucky, and middle Tennessee early Saturday morning. /1 pic.twitter.com/zIzRTGZEms— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) December 12, 2021
Nashville Electric Service crews have worked around the clock to restore power to the service area since the storm.
At the storm’s peak, it knocked out power to about 95,000 customers and broke nearly 120 power poles, which take longer to repair and replace. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 9,832 customers remained without power.
NES said engineering crews and bucket crews will be focusing on the most heavily damaged areas on Sunday with the largest number of outages. NES expects to restore power to all major infrastructure circuits by Monday, which will bring power back to a majority of customers.
Then, crews will begin work on the remaining customers who have independent, individual outages. The timeline for those final outages could be 5-7 days.
In Dickson County, Dickson Electric System said 1,800 customers remained without power as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. DES has 18 crews, all of whom are working across the service territory to make repairs, replace poles, cut trees off lines and/or equipment and rehang lines that were brought down. Line crews include linemen who came in from Tullahoma, Lawrenceburg, Chattanooga and other areas.
“The damage in many areas is extensive, and the repairs that are needed will take time,” DES said in a social media post. “These storms brought devastating destruction and left pole after pole on the ground or snapped in two. We will not stop until all customers are back on, and we appreciate the support for our staff and crews.”
Details for specific areas within the Dickson Electric System territory:
Murrell Road: devastating destruction with over 18 poles broken or down, multiple crews working to replace poles, but will be extensive work to complete.
Industrial Park: approximately 30 poles down, extensive damage in area; crews working to replace poles and restore customers affected, including large industrial customers.
Burns-White Bluff: replaced a line of broken poles on Saturday and restored almost several hundred customers in the area Saturday night; crews working to complete repairs affecting customers in the central Burns area as well as near Montgomery Bell State Park and Highway 47.
Bakers Work area: some customers may have lost power Sunday morning as work is made to complete repairs.
Kingston Springs: our communities in Kingston Springs were hit hard; crews are working in the area to replace poles, but there were at least 20 poles broken, numerous spans down and extensive damage to equipment. Crews will be working into Monday to get power restored.
Dickson Electric expects some customers to remain without power overnight and into Monday.
In any community, if your home has sustained damage to your meter base, weatherhead/riser or breaker box, you will need to call an electrician to have repairs completed before power can be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.