NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority imploded the 600-foot smokestack of its oldest cold-fired power plant on Saturday morning.
The implosion clears the site for future development and a possible generation project that could advance clean-energy technologies, TVA said in a news release.
3-2-1-BOOM. There goes the 600-foot stack and 10 boilers that once served at our coal plant in New Johnsonville, Tenn. We are clearing the site for development and possible advance clean-energy technologies. Learn more: https://t.co/ZgoQzjDrdv More video to come! pic.twitter.com/YoVUtehxzG— Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) July 31, 2021
“I’m sad to see it go,” said Bob Joiner, a TVA retiree who worked at the plant for more than three decades and watched the implosion. “That plant was built in the 40s by the greatest generation. They put all that together with nothing but pencils, papers and slide rules, and it was built to last.”
Johnsonville generated its first electricity in 1951 and its last on New Year’s Eve of 2017.
“The team set out to honor the Johnsonville legacy by applying the same pride and integrity in the dismantling of the facility that was exemplified in the building, maintaining, and operation of it for almost 70 years,” said Roger Waldrep, TVA vice president, Major Projects, in a news release. “Safety is our primary mission, and I’d like to thank the team who were able to complete this portion of the project without any issues.”
Currently there are 20 combustion turbines at the site, a number of which will be retired as new, more efficient natural gas generation is added to the system. The utility conditionally approved placing advanced light-weight combustion turbines, known as aeroderivatives, at the site pending environmental reviews that will start next year.
TVA is also eyeing Johnsonville’s combustion turbines for a possible carbon-capture demonstration. The project could identify ways to lower the cost of carbon utilization technologies, and potentially help advance future hydrogen generation technologies.
“It’s an exciting time to be in the utility industry, and technology is rapidly changing,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO, in a news release. “TVA is a technology leader, and our coal sites can serve as a testbed as we build cleaner energy systems that drive jobs and investments into our communities.”
This month TVA announced it is investing $1 billion to build new lower-emission, natural gas-fueled combustion turbines at shuttered coal plants in Tuscumbia, AL, and Paradise, KY.
