KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Valley Authority is considering relocating cemeteries within the Gallatin Fossil Plant property in Sumner County and needs input from the public to identify descendants of those buried there.
The cemeteries on the 1400 block of Steam Plant Road were there when TVA purchased the property in the 1950s.
Descendants and members of the community who can provide additional information related to the cemeteries or names associated with the cemeteries are asked to contact TVA at tvainfo@tva.gov or call 865-632-2911.
