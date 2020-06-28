NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Canoes, kayaks and pontoons made for a unique bachelorette party, and an even better excuse to be outside on Friday.
The water at Harbor Marina is calm and so too are the people kayaking along the Cumberland River.
"It's a beautiful day. Sunny, just a wonderful way to relax," Neil Newton said.
One group at the marina was a bachelorette party, and rather than peddling downtown, they choose to come to the marina and paddle.
The bride, along with friends invited for the wedding all rode down the river, including the bride's hesitant mom, who had never been kayaking in her life.
She's also 78 years old, but loved the experience.
