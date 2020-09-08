NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Labor Day Holiday saw a needed boost in travel out of Nashville International Airport. BNA officials say on Friday 13,600 people flew out of their airport, the highest numbers seen since mid-March, but still well below what the airport used to see before the Pandemic.
BNA officials tell NEWS4, they’re remaining hopeful in spite of less people taking flight, but the pandemic is creating turbulence in the budget.
“We think we're ok for the time being. A lot of it depends on air travel that we see over the next year or two years,” said Tom Jurkovich, VP of Strategic Communications at BNA.
“An airport’s business model is concessions, its parking, its rental cars, its fees the airlines pay to land here,” said Jurkovich.
Travelers are slowly coming back. In late Summer, BNA saw an average of 8 to 10 thousand people flying from BNA daily. Still down from last year’s 25 thousand people daily, but higher than the 1 thousand people daily at the beginning of the pandemic.
But the small number of fliers means less revenue coming to the airport.
According to Jurkovich, BNA fell short about $23 million of its its initial $160 million the airport projected would bring in for its 2020 fiscal year. For the 2021 fiscal year, the airport lowered it projections to about $110 million but the exact projection appears uncertain because many airlines have cut back.
“We're at risk of losing flights, we've already lost flights, it ebbs and flows,” said Jurkovich.
“Its really dependent on how many passengers you have.”
Officials at BNA are encouraging travelers to return by highlighting safety measures like mask usage, sanitation stations and other precautions. They’re also highlighting completed expansion projects and bringing back live music unique to the airport.
Officials say the airport is pushing on with already planned construction, money from the CARES Act and reserve funds are helping offset costs for money already borrowed.
But future projects may be on the line if travelers aren’t getting tickets.
“We'll live within our means and do whatever is necessary to function and function well,” said Jurkovich.
Jurkovich also tells NEWS4, the airport is trying to save money in other ways with budget cuts and a hiring freeze. He says many hope upcoming holiday travel with bring more people back but it all depends on an unpredictable pandemic.
