NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Right now, all around the county, people are wondering about the stimulus check during the COVID-19 pandemic and whether or not they are eligible or need to do anything further.
TurboTax is hearing everyone's questions, comments and concerns and has come up with a site to help get you your stimulus check.
According to the IRS, 80% of Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus payment, and if you have already filed your 2019 tax return or are currently on Social Security, there is no further action needed at this time.
If you have not yet filed your 2019 tax return, you are urged to do that as soon as possible to ensure the IRS has the most up-to-date information for you.
About 10 million Americans are at risk of not receiving a payment due to them not being required to file a tax return at all. This is where TurboTax comes in.
In partnership with the IRS, TurboTax came up with a solution to help this group easily get their stimulus payment by creating the TurboTax Stimulus Registration.
This was designed to help people file a minimum tax return with the IRS, which has the information that is needed to determine eligibility for the stimulus payment.
The Stimulus Registration product is free of charge and can be accessed here.
The IRS urges everyone to use direct deposit if possible to receive your payment as quickly as possible.
