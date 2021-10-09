Spencer Bristol

Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol, killed in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect on I-65.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Runners laced up their sneakers in Hendersonville on Saturday morning for a charity run in honor of a fallen Middle Tennessee police officer.

The "Tunnel to Towers" ceremony and race were held at at Sanders Ferry Park to honor Officer Spencer Bristol's birthday. Bristol died almost two years ago while chasing a suspect across Interstate 65.

After Bristol's death, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the officer's mortgage for the home he shared with his wife Lauren and their young daughter Eloise.

The race will Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation works to help pay off mortgages for the families of first responders and military heroes killed in the line of duty. To donate, click here.  

 

