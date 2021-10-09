HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Runners laced up their sneakers in Hendersonville on Saturday morning for a charity run in honor of a fallen Middle Tennessee police officer.
The "Tunnel to Towers" ceremony and race were held at at Sanders Ferry Park to honor Officer Spencer Bristol's birthday. Bristol died almost two years ago while chasing a suspect across Interstate 65.
A Hendersonville hero was laid to rest Tuesday, surrounded by friends, family and fellow officers.
After Bristol's death, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the officer's mortgage for the home he shared with his wife Lauren and their young daughter Eloise.
A national charitable organization for the families of fallen First Responders plans to pay off the mortgage for MPO Bristol's family, they announced Wednesday morning.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation works to help pay off mortgages for the families of first responders and military heroes killed in the line of duty. To donate, click here.
