TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - The Tullahoma police chief has resigned after entering a no contest plea to a charge of tampering with evidence on Monday.
Paul Blackwell resigned as chief after forgoing his POST certification as part of the plea, which means he is no longer a certified law enforcement officer.
Blackwell received a four-year sentenced suspended to probation under a deferred judgment, according to District Attorney General Craig Northcott.
Northcott said he would be able to have the conviction expunged from his record after serving the probation.
The 16thJudicial District prosecuted the case after Northcott stepped aside.
