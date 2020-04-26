TULLAHOMA, TN. (WSMV) - TBI Special Agents are continuing an investigation in regards to an officer-involved shooting that took place in Coffee County on Saturday evening.
According to the preliminary information, the incident began at 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Tullahoma Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in a vehicle, involving a man and his girlfriend.
When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and officers terminated their pursuit.
A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle and made a second attempt at conducting a traffic stop in the area of West Waggoner Street and South Jackson Street.
During this time, the situation escalated and resulted in an officer firing his service weapon at the vehicle, striking the man inside, who continued to drive into neighboring Franklin County.
Once he stopped, medics transported him to a nearby hospital where was listed in stable condition.
No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.
The reason behind the officer firing his weapon is still under investigation.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.
TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration.
