FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Tullahoma man who is a person of interest in a homicide.
The Sheriff's Office says Brent Moon is a person of interest in a homicide that happened Saturday at around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Estill Springs, TN.
Deputies filed a report stating Moon went to the home and asked to speak with the victim, identified as James Eric Hanger. Moon then went inside the home and a short time later, two more suspects entered the home, wearing all black clothing and black masks.
Witnesses say one of perpetrators pulled out a gun and demanded money, resulting in an argument and then a struggle for controlling the gun. The gunman then fired a round from the weapon, hitting Hanger who died at the scene.
All three suspects then fled the area.
Moon now has an active warrant for first degree murder. If you see him, do not approach him.
Anyone who has contact with him or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact Lt. George Dyer of the Franklin county Sheriff's Office at 931-308-9420 or Franklin County Communications at 931-967-2331.
