Isaiah Clark
Courtesy: TBI

TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A Tullahoma man has been indicted and charged with murder in two drug-related deaths.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities identified 25-year-old Isaiah Kalil Clark as the one responsible for distributing controlled substances that contained fentanyl to the victims. 

On Tuesday, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned indictments that charged Clark with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of sale of a schedule II controlled substance. 

On Friday, authorities arrested Clark after a brief foot pursuit and booked him into the Coffee County Jail. He is being held on a $200,000 bond. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.