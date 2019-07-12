TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A Tullahoma man has been indicted and charged with murder in two drug-related deaths.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities identified 25-year-old Isaiah Kalil Clark as the one responsible for distributing controlled substances that contained fentanyl to the victims.
On Tuesday, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned indictments that charged Clark with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of sale of a schedule II controlled substance.
On Friday, authorities arrested Clark after a brief foot pursuit and booked him into the Coffee County Jail. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
