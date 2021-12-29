TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Tullahoma High School is hosting an event in its gymnasium on Monday to announce the new Wildcat Head Football Coach.

The hiring of the new coach comes after John Olive announced his retirement following the Wildcats' state football championship victory earlier in December.

The victory gave the program its first state title and capped off a 15-0 season.

“After a historic 2021 season, we want to keep the magic alive and are asking all members of the Wildcat Nation to come out as we introduce our new head football coach,” said THS Principal Jason Quick in a statement. “It’s certainly an exciting time for Tullahoma High School athletics and the community as a whole. We are looking forward to the next 100 years of Wildcat football as the program continues to represent us all proudly."

During his 29 seasons in Tullahoma, Olive teams combined for a 203-126 record. He finished his coaching career with an overall record of 229-141.