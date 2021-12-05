TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A day after Tullahoma won its first state football championship in its 100-year history, head coach John Olive announced Sunday that he will step down as head coach.

“I hope that every young person who has come through our program gained something positive out of their experience,” Olive said. “These young people are the reason that we choose to teach, to coach, and to invest.”

This announcement comes a day after the Tullahoma’s title victory, where Wildcats beat Elizabethton 21-14 in a double-overtime thriller.

Olive was the leader of the Tullahoma football program for 29 years. The team finished with a 15-0 record this season.