TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Tullahoma City Schools is expected to finish up a deal to replace Director of Schools John Carver.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education has a special called meeting set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the system’s central office to consider a resignation agreement, according to an agenda posted on the school system’s website. The board may also consider naming an interim Director of Schools.
"The Board of Tullahoma City Schools announces today (Friday) that we are currently in negotiation of a separation agreement with Director of Schools John Carver,” the school system said in a statement. “TCS has a storied history of excellence in education. The Board will move forward in selecting an interim until the position can be filled. Meanwhile, the Board remains committed to providing a quality education for the children of our community. The Board holds the administrative team, teachers, and all support staff in the highest regard toward this goal."
Carver was hired as Director of Schools last year and officially began on Nov. 1. He replaced Dan Lawson, who left the system to take a position at Lee University.
