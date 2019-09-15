TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Tullahoma City Schools selected an interim replacement for Director of Schools John Carver at a school board meeting Monday night.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education called a special meeting set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the system’s central office to consider a resignation agreement.
The board unanimously voted to accept Carver's resignation. Scott Hargrove, who is the principal of East Lincoln, was nominated to serve as the Interim Director of Schools. He will start Tuesday morning in his new role.
"The Board of Tullahoma City Schools announces today (Friday) that we are currently in negotiation of a separation agreement with Director of Schools John Carver,” the school system said in a statement earlier in the day. “TCS has a storied history of excellence in education. The Board will move forward in selecting an interim until the position can be filled. Meanwhile, the Board remains committed to providing a quality education for the children of our community. The Board holds the administrative team, teachers, and all support staff in the highest regard toward this goal."
Carver was hired as Director of Schools last year and officially began on Nov. 1. He replaced Dan Lawson, who left the system to take a position at Lee University.
