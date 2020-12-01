LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The case of unidentified La Vergne murder victim from 1970s could be one step closer to being solved. Two years after coming up with a sketch of a man found shot and partially burned in at Pool Knob Campground in 1978, The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is taking their efforts to a lab in Texas.
At the time, detectives were able to determine the victim was a man in his late 30s, who was 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair, a receding hairline, and a reddish-brown gray beard. There has never been a DNA match for him in the system, so the case will now be analyzed by a Texas-based lab that specializes in recovering human DNA to solve murder cases.
"It's very rewarding. You're helping detectives that put a lot of their lifetime on these cases," Ortham Director of Case Management, Michael Vogen, said. "A lot of retired detectives that still check up on it. And then the most rewarding, of course, is family members. They've had someone who was taken away from them too early, and they don't know who did it. Or, they lost someone and never found them, and they don't know where to look, they don't know who to ask."
The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is asking for help to fund the project. For information on how to donate, visit this link.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 615-904-3045
