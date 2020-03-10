NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service will be working in several neighborhoods on Tuesday, weather permitting.
As of 8:15 a.m. there were 3,536 NES customers still without power.
Crews discovered more damaged or destroyed 921 poles, around 400 of which have already been replaced.
NES has requested the following roads to be closed to through traffic on Tuesday:
WALNUT GROVE (road closures until noon)
- Brookview Drive
- Bermuda Drive
- Crestline Drive
- Dearborn Drive
- Baker Road
ROSEBANK/EAST NASHVILLE
- Barclay Drive
- Brittany Drive
- Chapman Drive
- Fortland Drive
- Hody Drive
- Huntleigh Drive
- Lazenby Drive
- Newhall Drive
- Noonan Drive
- Paden Drive
- Perlen Drive
- Riverside Drive
Nashville Electric Service said 230 bucket trucks will be in the areas affected to repair outages in high-impact areas.
