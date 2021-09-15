NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after being shot two times on Tuesday night in downtown Nashville.
Police say the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the bottom of the Pedestrian Bridge near 3rd Avenue South.
The victim, a 30-year-old, was shot in the hand and the abdomen before running up to Johnny Cash's bar to call for help.
Two suspects are believed to have been in a grey colored SUV.
Police are working to gather more information regarding this investigation.
