NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
Police say a man drove his vehicle off of the Jefferson Street ramp from I-40 east, hitting two light poles.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating what led up to this crash, but do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.
