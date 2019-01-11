As the country celebrates the recovery of Jayme Closs, a local mother’s hope is reinforced.

'He killed my parents and took me': 13-year-old Jayme Closs found alive, suspect arrested A 21-year-old man shot a Wisconsin couple to death at their home in a scheme to kidnap their teenage daughter, then held the girl captive for three months in an isolated north woods town before she managed to escape, authorities said Friday.

A nearly 16-year-old banner hangs outside Debra Tuders' East Nashville home.

“You can tell it's a little on the ragged side,” she said. “But I keep it up there so people know that she's still missing. I won't take it down.”

It's as old as this mother's determination to find her daughter, Tabitha, who’s been missing since 2003.

“I just believe she's out there somewhere, And I’m not going to give up hope.”

Friday, in a town nearly 1,000 miles away, Jayme Closs was reunited with her family after three months.

“She had to be a strong little girl,” Tuders said. “It gives me a whole lot of hope because you never know.”

What happened to Tabitha is still a mystery. The family doesn't know who took her or why, or even whether she's alive.

“If He's got her with Him, you know she's in a better place.”

Even as the banner fades, Debra's faith does not.

“In my heart i feel like my child is still alive. Just don't give up on them,” she said in a message for other mothers. “There's going to be a time that you're going to get a lead that's going to bring them home. I'm just waiting on that time for me. It's coming though. It's going to come.”