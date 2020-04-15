NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is waiving the ACT score as a requirement for incoming freshman for the Fall 2020 semeseter in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced on Wednesday.
The ACT is an entrance exam most universities and colleges use to make admission decisions.
Tennessee State said the waiver is intended to ensure that intererested and capable students have an opportunity to be evaluated for admission this fall. Students must however have a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average and an official transcript for admission.
“At this time, we are waiving the test score requirements for Fall 2020 incoming students,” said Dr. Carjamin Scott, TSU’s director of admissions and recruitment, in a news release. “We will continue to notice the trends of our peer institutions and will work to research this further before declaring our next steps.”
TSU joins a number of schools across the country to waive the ACT, as well as the SAT scores in response to the pandemic.
