NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tuesday morning's tornado that touched down near Tennessee State University has caused more than $20 million dollars in damage to the campus, according to estimations from university officials.
The tornado, which struck Nashville after midnight, caused extensive damage to TSU's agricultural farm. Three out of the four buildings were "totally destroyed," according to a statement from the university.
Two calves at the farm died in the storm. Several goats were injured. Thankfully, no students or university staff were injured in the storm. Students are currently on break.
According to a news release from TSU, lead goat researcher Dr. Richard Browning says the department's top priority making sure the livestock are okay.
"Right now we’re trying to make sure the animals are sheltered, secured fence-wise, and that they have water and feed," Dr. Browning said in the news release.
