NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A record number of Tennessee State University students will be move onto campus this fall Semester.
Tuesday was the first day of 3 move-in days scheduled for students, but some students are discovering the university has not sorted out its campus housing.
The University said over 1300 freshmen will move their things to live on campus. Administrators say it's the highest number in recent years.
One freshman, Isyss Crawford, is excited to be on campus and said she wanted to attend an HBCU.
“This is my first day. I’m a little nervous and excited about it,’ said Crawford who plans to major in Nursing And Psychology. “It feels great. it’s different. we still have to wear a mask and stuff but it's better. I’d rather be on campus, she added.
“We are excited that we have so many students moving in, coming back to campus today. We have been anxiously waiting for students to return to campus this Fall, said Dr. Glenda Glover, President of Tennessee State University. “This should be our largest freshman class. last year was large too. that’s why we spaced it out this year. we have a longer move-in period. plus, the social distancing,” Glover added.
But as some move students in on Tuesday, some students reached out to News 4 saying they’ve applied and paid to live on campus but no word yet on their housing.
“Classes start on August 16 but a lot of us don’t have housing. and the issue comes from we’ve been trying all summer and we applied early to figure out where we will be housed. For a lot of us it creates the issue cause a lot of classmates live out of state and for them they don’t have any family in TN or Nashville so they’re wondering where they’ll be able to stay,” said Anthony Lindsley, a Continuing Freshman at TSU who says he and many of his friends are having issues with housing at TSU.
News 4 took the complaints of Lindsley and others to TSU administrators
“We have 97% of all of our students have been assigned a place to live. We have a little bit under 300 students that will be assigned in the next two days. We’re having to be creative with space. it’s a good problem but it is something we’re working through,” said Frank Stevenson, Associate Vice President And Dean Of Students at Tennessee State University. “We have a good plan in place. As we are doing this interview, making assignments now in those spaces,” he added.
The University said they have about 3000 beds on campus. The Dean of Students said they have a record number of students staying on campus this year.
News4 asked the University what happened to preparations if they were aware of the influx of students
“We knew we would be over but we have a lot of major news events and things that promoted the university in a positive light. And so we got somewhat of an unexpected surge in the last few weeks of our recruiting efforts,” Stevenson said. “We welcome all of the students, we want them here but we’re figuring it out,” he added.
“With TSU being in the press lately we felt like that we’re being shunned out and we’re not being taken care of the way that we should,” Anthony Lindsley said.
Administrators said they understand people’s concerns.
“We know the anxiety that adds to students in terms of having a place to stay, we’re totally committed to that. We’re communicating with them. We expect this to be resolved and all of those students assigned in the next 48 hours,” said Stevenson.
Stevenson said the university will be adding 700 new beds that should be available in about 11 months.
