NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who was at-fault in a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving night in South Nashville.
Officers are currently searching for 26-year-old David Torres, whose truck was involved in the crash. Witnesses tell police that the pickup truck ran a red light at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place, then smashed into a Nissan Sentra.
The people inside the Sentra, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died from their injuries.
The male victim has been identified as Vybhav Gopisetty, an international student at Tennessee State University. Police say his family lives in India and have learned of his death.
TSU identified the woman as Judy Stanley, who is also from India.
The university released the following statement Friday:
The Tennessee State University family is mourning the loss of two TSU students killed in an auto accident Thanksgiving night. Judy Stanley, 23, and Vybhav Gopisetty, 26, were both graduate students from India pursuing food science degrees in the College of Agriculture. Stanley was seeking a master’s, and Gopisetty a doctorate.
Authorities say the fatalities were the result of an apparent hit-and-run accident in south Nashville. Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver of the GMC pickup truck that hit the students' Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-862-8600 or 74-CRIME.
As we head into the holiday season, please let’s keep the families of the two students in our thoughts and prayers.
The driver of the pickup ran away from the scene.
Police say Torres was last known to live on Cedarmont Drive. Anyone who sees him or knows of his location should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
