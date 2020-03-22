NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee State University learned late Saturday night that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student reportedly did not live on campus, and has been at home in self-isolation for several days while receiving proper care to treat the condition.
The identity of the student has been kept private at this time.
The University worked to put together a list of each person the student had contact with recently and has been working to contact each of them.
Starting Monday, the University will continue their efforts to keep the school clean by having each building and residence hall wiped down and sanitized.
Also beginning on Monday, the TSU staff will begin working remotely to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
University officials say the move is in-line with directives from the Mayor and Governor in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.
Employees with Campus Police, Emergency Management and Facilities Maintenance will continue working on campus.
For more information on campus operations and student information, you are encouraged to visit their website.
