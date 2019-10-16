NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University student has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of a fellow TSU student.
Police say 18-year-old George Wells, Jr. has been charged with reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rickley Scott inside Watson Hall dormitory where the two students lived.
Scott died at Skyline Medical Center Sunday afternoon.
BREAKING: North Precinct detectives moments ago charged TSU student George Wells Jr., 18, with reckless homicide for Sunday's fatal shooting of fellow student Rickey Scott, 19, inside Watson Hall dormitory where both men lived. Scott died at Skyline Medical Ctr Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cuwkmYJqWy— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.