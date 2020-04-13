NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State quarterback coach and former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson was killed in a car crash on Sunday night in Alabama.
Jackson joined the TSU staff for the 2019 season after a stint as quality control and quarterback coach at Alabama State, his alma mater.
"My heart is so heavy with hurt hearing of the passing of Coach Jackson," TSU Athletics Director Teresa Phillips said in a statement. "We were blessed with him for a short time but he did make an impact with our young men in this one season at TSU. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his young family and all who knew him and love him. We lift up all who are mourning today. Each loss is piercing. Today I ask God's comfort to spread through the TSU community, the nation and the world."
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family in this time of bereavement," said TSU head coach Rod Reed. "We are devastated. He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family."
Jackson mentored TSU quarterback Cameron Rosendahl to one of the better seasons in school history. Rosendahl set a program record for completions in a season (241) and became the fourth player at TSU to pass for over 3,000 yards. Rosendahl's 3,023 ards is the second highest total in a single season at Tennessee State.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told WSFA, the NBC affiliate in Montgomery, Jackson, 36, died in a crash about seven miles south of Montgomery. Authorities said Jackson was killed when the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck and tree and then overturned.
Jackson was a former second-round pick out of Alabama State by the Vikings in 2006. He spent five seasons in Minnesota, starting 20 games.
"The entire Vikings family is saddened by the death of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon. One of Tarvaris' greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family," the Vikings said in a statement.
Statement from the #Vikings on the passing of former QB Tarvaris Jackson. pic.twitter.com/zcHIPQtMUN— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020
The Seahawks are stunned and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of legend Tarvaris Jackson. T-Jack earned the respect of the organization and teammates with his competitiveness, toughness and professionalism. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4YApkKaVnh— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 13, 2020
Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020
TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man. 💔— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020
The signal-caller generated his most prolific season as a 14-game starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, throwing for 3,091 yards and 14 TDs. Jackson then spent one year with the Buffalo Bills but did not play in a regular-season game. The veteran returned to Seattle as a backup from 2013-2015, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.
Jackson is married to Lakitta Jackson and has three children – Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.
