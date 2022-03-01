NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A professor at Tennessee State University announced Tuesday that he is creating an app to showcase Nashville’s civil rights history.
Professor Learother Williams said he has worked to highlight unsung heroes of the civil rights movement in North Nashville for over a decade. Williams partnered with Apple, Inc. and TSU’s National Center for SMART Technology Innovations to create an app to do just that and more.
“I want to highlight some voices I feel have been marginalized,” says Williams, who is often sought nationally for his historical perspective. “I feel that we don’t get the credit we deserve in terms of the Nashville movement. I will be sharing things that may have been overlooked, or people didn’t talk about.”
Williams said the app will guide people on a walking tour of key landmarks in the movement, including the cafeteria (now known as Elliott Hall) where TSU students were recruited for activism. Along the way, people will have the opportunity to hear interviews Williams conducted with civil rights luminaries through his North Nashville Heritage Project, which collects historical information about that part of the city.
“I think it will serve as a good educational tool for people who can’t sit in the classroom and learn about Nashville and its impact in the civil rights movement,” said Jasmine Sears, a student assisting Williams with historical research for the app. “More people will have access to this information.”
Civil rights activists like John Lewis, James Lawson, Bernard Lafayette, and Diane Nash are all well-known names in the civil rights movement in Nashville; however, many TSU alums have not had the chance to be showcased.
The app is expected to be available in the app store in May 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.