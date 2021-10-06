NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This afternoon, Tennessee State President Glenda Glover testified in a virtual congressional hearing that examined the contributions of HBCUs, their history, and the financial needs of the institutions and their students.
The hearing was held before the House Committee on Education and Labor. During the meeting, Glover asked for HBCUs to receive financial assistance.
“HBCUs have stood the test of time and managed to succeed in spite of the difficulties,” said President Glover. “Now, we need your assistance - your financial assistance. We seek funding.”
While she expressed gratitude towards lawmakers for the CARES Act, which provided financial support amid the pandemic for students, Glover said that HBCUs need more aid.
"Today we ask you to continue that financial support of HBCUs, not just on the emergency basis as the CARES Act and other emergency funding has done in the past," Glover said. "We ask you to assist HBCUs as they seek to grow, develop, become more competitive and sustainable for years to come.”
The hearing arrives as TSU is fighting to collect over $500 million owed to the school because of an unpaid land-grant matches to the state that dates to the 1950s.
According to a Tennessee joint legislative committee, the school could receive between $150 million and $544 million.
