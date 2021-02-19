NASHVILLE- Tennessee State University President, Dr. Glenda Glover, reversed her decision of becoming a CoreCivic Board Member Friday. TSU’s President made the announcement on Twitter saying she listened to voices she trusted and decided to no longer serve as a board member.
After careful consideration and listening to voices I trust, I have declined the offer to join the CoreCivic Board. Change occurs in the boardroom and we are most often left out of the process. We will continue to develop collaborations that benefit our students and the community pic.twitter.com/5oB8Dxps3A— Dr. Glenda Glover (@gloverpres) February 19, 2021
CoreCivic made the announcement about Glover becoming a board member on Thursday, and hours later there was tons of backlash from her working alongside a for-profit prison.
Amber Sherman led the conversation of the President’s decision with others on social media through the Clubhouse App Friday evening. Sherman believes a prominent leader of a historically black college and university shouldn't be tied to a for-profit prison.
“There’s no way of joining corrupt systems to reform them. That’s just not going to happen especially not with Core Civic,” Sherman said.
According to prisonpolicy.com, blacks are incarcerated at a rate five-times higher than whites, which directly impacts the black community. Glover wasn't available for an interview but her office referred New4 to her statement on Twitter.
"As the daughter of a civil rights leader, it is my belief that I would be in a better position to help the population that needs it by speaking from the boardroom where decisions are made," said Dr. Glovers tweet.
News 4 spoke with a TSU Senior and Alum about the President’s decision. Both agreed they support Dr. Glover’s decision to back away from the private prison company.
“She works hard for our university, she works hard for our alumni, and I feel like she made the best decision moving forward,” said Torrance Buntyn, a TSU Senior.
“Dr. Glenda Glover did a great thing of backing out of this CoreCivic decision just because she’s a great president that has an interest in what’s best for the students and to keep her reputation,” said Taleya Turner, a recent TSU graduate.
News 4 reached out to CoreCivic about Dr. Glover’s decision. A spokeswoman with the company sent us this statement below:
Unfortunately, Dr. Glover is experiencing the impact of misinformation about our company and industry that we work hard to address every day. We’re committed to having people on our board who will help us realize our full potential, and we had looked forward to having the benefit of Dr. Glover’s unique expertise and perspective. We respect her decision and continue to share her long-standing commitment to education and our local community. We hope to have opportunities to partner with her in the future as we continue our work of helping people prepare for the next step in their lives.
-Core Civic Spokesperson
