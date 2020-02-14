NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- TSU Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old student for possession and smoking marijuana in an on-campus apartment.
Police were called to the 3092 Ford Apartments by an anonymous tipster who smelled a strong odor of marijuana smoke outside the apartment. Responding officers also smelled the same odor outside the apartment.
When the door was opened by 20-year-old Jaylon Sims, who invited the officers inside. They reported smelling the same smoke inside the apartment, and when questioned, Sims admitted to having smoked marijuana there.
He also admitted to officers that he was in possession of just under an ounce of marijuana, that he was selling it, and that he had a digital scale in his possession.
