The family of Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie spoke publicly for the first time since he underwent emergency surgery on Saturday night after an injury that occurred during the Tigers’ game at Vanderbilt.
“Each day is a battle, but Christion, he’s a strong young man,” said Staci Abercrombie, Christion’s mom. “We’re trusting God for a miracle.”
Abercrombie was apparently injured during a routine play late in the first half against Vanderbilt.
He made it to the sideline and complained of a headache, then collapsed.
He had emergency brain surgery on Saturday and has been in critical condition ever since.
Staci Abercrombie said she saw her son on Saturday morning before the game and that her son was acting normal, just getting pumped for the game.
Even though she and her husband were in the stands, they didn’t see Christion go down.
She said the doctors at Vanderbilt have been wonderful and they have received a ton of support. They said Christion is a fighter and he’s fighting now.
Abercrombie said Christion hasn’t opened his eyes and he remains in critical condition, but said they are seeing signs of encouragement, especially when they play him gospel music.
“He was listening to different music and he responded with raising his hand, trying to raise his hand,” Staci Abercrombie said. “He loves music. He loves God. He loves ‘Let It Rain’ by Bishop Paul Moore and I kept playing it and kept playing it and he would rub my nails as he heard different songs so those are the positive signs that we’re seeing.
The doctors aren’t saying whether they will be more surgeries for Christion Abercrombie.
On Tuesday night hundreds gathered for a vigil on the TSU campus.
His family was joined by fellow students along with college leaders and teammates to pray for his recovery.
