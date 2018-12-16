ATLANTA, Ga. (WSMV) -- Tennessee State University player Christion Abercrombie is making big steps toward recovery after he suffered a brain injury earlier this year.
His mother, Stacie Abercrombie, tweeted Sunday that her son was able to leave the Atlanta hospital where he is being treated to watch some football.
"Today was a 'Super Special Sunday!' Stacie wrote. "We took Christion home for a couple of hours to watch some [football]! Because of God and your [prayers] it was possible!! I’m so amazed and thankful for the miracle that God allowed in my son!! This is truly a [gift]!"
Special Sunday indeed.Wow!Continued prayers to your family. https://t.co/ebCG5Ocium— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) December 16, 2018
Abercrombie collapsed during a football game at the end of September and underwent emergency brain surgery.
He was in critical condition for a week, then transferred to Georgia for specialized brain surgery at a hospital in Atlanta where he is continuing his recovery.
