NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is partnering with the Metro Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Nashvillians 12 and older.
On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon, the university will administer first doses of the COVID vaccine inside TSU's Indoor Training Facility.
Second doses will be administered on July 6.
Dr. Wendolyn Inman, director of public health programs at TSU's College of Health Sciences is encouraging Nashvillians that have not received a vaccine yet to take advantage of the university's clinic — especially African-Americans.
"African-Americans have the lowest vaccination rate, therefore they have the greatest chance of getting COVID-19,” Inman said. "So, if you are African- American, not immunized, and between the ages of 18-34 years, you are more likely to transmit the disease to an African-American over the age of 65 years."
Those who wish to receive a vaccine can register for the clinic here.
