NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Out of concerns for the spread of coronavirus, Tennessee State University announced Thursday that all in-person classes would be moved online until further notice. The new policy beings Monday, March 16.
The university also said international travel is being suspended until the end of April to "minimize exposure to the disease."
TSU is continuing to monitor domestic travel as well, according to a news release from the university.
Many universities in Tennessee have taken similar measures. Earlier this week, Vanderbilt University announced that all classes would be online for the rest of the semester, and that undergraduate students living on campus need to move out by Sunday, March 15.
