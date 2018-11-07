NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An injured TSU football player continues making strides in his recovery.
Christion Abercrombie's mother tweeted about a "remarkable day" late Tuesday evening, saying Christion ate his first meal by mouth since September 29.
Today was such a remarkable day💙❗️Christion ate his first meal by mouth since 9/29. God is moving in my son’s life. We are so grateful for all of the support and prayers. Waiting patiently on a full recovery in Jesus name 🙏❗️We see the miracle in the making! #Christionstrong— Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) November 7, 2018
It was on that day that Abercrombie collapsed in the middle of a game against Vanderbilt. He had been battling a life-threatening brain injury ever since.
Abercrombie is still recovering at a hospital in Atlanta that specializes in treating brain injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY from October 14, 2018:
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University football player who was injured during a game last month is now in stable condition, according to team officials.
TSU Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured during a game on Sept. 29 and had been in critical condition ever since, even after undergoing emergency surgery.
The team said in a tweet Sunday, Abercrombie was taken off a ventilator and has been breathing on his own for more than 24 hours.
Update on Christion Abercrombie - October 14, 2018 pic.twitter.com/F5ECu7VUwt— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) October 14, 2018
Earlier this week, Staci Abercrombie said her son is "moving in a positive direction and making progress."
In a tweet Tuesday, she said Christion Abercrombie squeezed her hand so hard that her "knuckles were popping."
Staci Abercrombie is asking for continued prayers as her son recovers from his injuries.
Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured during a routine play in the first half of the game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29. He made it to the sideline and complained of a headache, then collapsed. He later underwent emergency brain surgery.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help their family with medical expenses. Click here to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.