NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A TSU player is in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for an injury sustained during the Tigers' game on Saturday, according to Tennessee State Athletics officials.
Linebacker Christion Abercrombie underwent emergency surgery after he was injured in the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but it's still unclear what happened to him.
The team said they are working to find a video of exactly when the player was hurt, but believe the injury occurred sometime during the second quarter of the game.
Abercrombie was being tended to on the bench at the end of the second quarter. When halftime came, he was walking toward the locker room with trainers and needed to stop and rest.
After an on-field evaluation, it was determined that Abercrombie needed to go to the hospital.
Team officials said Abercrombie is out of emergency surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center and remains in critical condition.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.