A Tennessee State football player is making a full recovery after a traumatic brain injury.
Christion Abercrombie tweeted on Thursday that he has finished his eight-week therapy sessions at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
He was injured during a game at Vanderbilt in September and was in critical condition before undergoing brain surgery.
He’s now running again and working out.
His mother said she can remember when he couldn’t even sit up alone or walk.
The family said his recovery is a miracle.
Today was my last day at the Sheperd center thank you Jesus 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @ShepherdCenter pic.twitter.com/UEhX5CXqlR— C.Abercrombie (@SafeMode6_) March 28, 2019
Little work today pic.twitter.com/iM2GI5ZacT— C.Abercrombie (@SafeMode6_) March 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.