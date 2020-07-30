NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Seliene Bignall wrote her doctoral dissertation on the concept of "Grit" and it became her life story.
After starting her doctoral program in 2003, 17 years later she'll receive her degree in Tennessee State's virtual graduation ceremony this weekend.
She took a break in 2010 because she felt she was neglecting her family.
Seliene then went back a few years later and, with her husband's encouragement, she decided she wouldn't give up until she earned her degree.
An early congratulations to Seliene on her hardwork!
